LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, commissions and committees.
Detailed descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Vacancies:
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
Airport Advisory Board
Commission for Women
Commission on Aging
Commission on the Environment
Commission on People with Disabilities
Economic Development Commission
Ethics Commission
Housing Authority Board
Human Relations Commission
Library Board of Trustees (application must be filed by 10/31/22)
Recreation & Parks Board
Social Services Board
Transportation Advisory Committee
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician
Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd & 9th or in the 7th District
Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.