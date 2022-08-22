LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, commissions and committees.

Detailed descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Vacancies:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Board

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Commission on People with Disabilities

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board

Human Relations Commission

Library Board of Trustees (application must be filed by 10/31/22)

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Services Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician

Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd & 9th or in the 7th District

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.