Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win

Charles County Lottery fan claims game’s top prize

BALTIMORE – This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5.

An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.

“Kaos,” a nickname the winner chose for publicity purposes, purchased the $4 quick-pick ticket and others at the Inner Harbor Exxon in Baltimore right before hopping on the highway. The lucky Waldorf man plays Lottery games often and wanted to make his purchases before heading home.

Later that evening, he used the app on his phone to check his games for a win. “Kaos” was blown away to see a “Congratulations” message when he scanned one of his Bonus Match 5 games.

“I was a little shocked at first,” said the 68-year-old retired federal government employee. “I had to scan it twice to be sure.”

The grateful father and grandfather had matched all five of his numbers in the Bonus Match 5 drawing held on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Additional matches added $15 to his score. “You see, miracles do happen,” noted “Kaos” after claiming the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The lucky player told Lottery officials that he needs some time to think about what to do his $50,015 fortune. In the meantime, he’ll continue to play Lottery games.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Inner Harbor Exxon located at 1800 Russell Street in Baltimore, is celebrating the win, too. For selling a $50,015 top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket, the business will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.