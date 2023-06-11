Waldorf Center Earns 2023 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

Waldorf Center

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf Center, a skilled nursing facility located in Waldorf, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This award recognizes a commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

“We are so proud of Waldorf Center for being honored with a Bronze award,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer. “Quality care is at the core of everything that we do. This facility team has demonstrated its commitment to delivering ever-improving quality care to patients, residents and other customers. We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long term care patients, residents and staff.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Waldorf Center may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality awardcriteria.

“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to Waldorf Center for this achievement. I encourage you to continue your quality improvement journey.”

The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

ABOUT WALDORF CENTER

Waldorf Center is conveniently located in Waldorf, MD, serving Southern Maryland. We are in close proximity to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. Waldorf Center offers both ShortStay Rehabilitation and Long Term Care. Our in–house rehabilitation team consists of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists. Our staff is dedicated to the care we provide that is reflected in our 5 Star Quality of Care rating. To learn more, visit https://www.genesishcc.com/waldorf.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.