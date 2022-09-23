WALDORF, Md. – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 8:59 p.m., units responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

According to a report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the homeowner was alerted after multiple items popped inside the residence, subsequently losing power in the home.

The fire is believed to have originated inside the garage.

A smoke alarm was present at the time of the fire but was not activated.

All occupants were able to exit the residence quickly, resulting in no injuries.

It took a reported 44 responding firefighters approximately 25 minutes to control the blaze.

The estimated total loss is $145,000, including structure and contents.

The preliminary cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.

