Waldorf House Fire Deemed Accidental Due To Overloaded Powerstrip

Photos courtesy of Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal investigated a structure fire that occurred yesterday morning in Waldorf. The fire was reported on June 15, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of Flanders Court. The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home.

According to officials, the fire originated in a covered exterior porch and extended to the roof of the dwelling. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large volume of fire in the rear of the two-story single-family dwelling. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded power strip. The estimated loss is $125,000 for the structure and $25,000 for the contents.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident, with a total of 36 firefighters including surrounding fire departments, and operated on the scene for about 2 hours.

