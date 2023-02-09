Irving Maxwell Zorn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested a Waldorf man early Thursday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Leonardtown.

Irving Maxwell Zorn, age 36 of Waldorf, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 12:14 am, Deputy Blake Haas responded to the Mr. Tire business on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for the report of a theft in progress of a catalytic converter from a display truck in front of the establishment.

A witness observed Zorn cutting the catalytic converter with a battery powered reciprocating saw.

Zorn then ran to a 2002 gray Chevrolet Silverado truck and fled northbound on Point Lookout Road.

Deputies actively patrolled the area and located Zorn in his vehicle on Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville.

Upon stopping the vehicle, a reciprocating saw was observed in plain view in the backseat, which had fresh damage to the blade consistent with the damage to the catalytic converter.

Zorn was released from the detention center on personal bond on Thursday, Feb. 9.