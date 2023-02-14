TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night in Temple Hills. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Stephan Wolley of Waldorf.

On February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:15 pm, officers responded to the area of Temple Hill Road and Lambert Drive for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wolley was traveling northbound on Temple Hill Road, when for reasons now under investigation, he crossed the centerline and struck an SUV.

Wolley was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0008749