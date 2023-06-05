WALDORF, Md. – A Waldorf player who believes in trends said he followed a pattern to win $50,000 in the May 26 Pick 5 midday drawing.

The 50-year-old said he has a list of numbers that he likes to play. That includes birthdays, license plates and other significant numbers.

The number 37008 is part of his rotation. The loyal player noticed that the numbers 36648 were drawn on May 25 and 83903 was drawn on May 24. He spotted both a 3 and an 8 in those winners and noticed three of his numbers were present for the May 24 drawing. The Charles County resident said he considered this to be a sign and acted.

“It was close enough for me to play my number the next day,” he explained.

The plan paid off as his number, 37008, was drawn the next day. Since he played a $1 straight bet on the ticket, he won a $50,000 top prize.

“I was excited but I had a feeling since my numbers were close to coming out,” he said with a smile.

The lucky player, who works as a security officer, said he plans to use the prize to place a down payment on a house. He bought the winning ticket at Food Lion #2547 at 191 St. Patricks Drive in Charles County. For its role in the big win, the Waldorf grocery store will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.