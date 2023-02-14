TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – A Charles County man just played his favorite numbers in a Pick 5 game and brought home a $50,000 prize…twice!

The Waldorf resident routinely plays the same set of digits and sometimes gets two identical tickets. The numbers 28931 came out straight for the midday drawing on Saturday, Feb. 11 and the big winner could not be happier. Not only did he have one $50,000 winning ticket, this fortunate player had two!

The District of Columbia public works employee often plays his Lottery games in Maryland before or after work. Last Saturday morning, he was on his way home when he stopped at the Old Branch Citgo in Temple Hills. He purchased numerous Pick family games including two single Pick 5 tickets, placing a $1 straight bet for both midday and evening drawings.

After resting up a bit at home, the 48-year-old decided to check his numbers. He used the Lottery app on his phone and was shocked when he saw he won $50,000 twice on Pick 5 for a total of $100,000.

“I was so excited,” he said. “I’ve been playing these numbers for a little bit and I’m so happy they finally came out.”

Once the excitement died down a bit, the father of two adult children and one grandson googled what to do next. That led him to make an appointment and to claim his $100,000 prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

He shared with Lottery officials that he plans to pay bills with the winnings and will save the rest.

The big winner’s lucky Lottery retailer, Old Branch Citgo located at 5715 Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, is winning, too. The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $500 bonus for each winning ticket sold to the lucky player.