CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Clinton on Saturday. The victim is 17-year-old Mekai Johnson of Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On October 28, 2023, at approximately 1:55 pm, officers responded to the 7900 block of Green Street for the report of a shooting. The officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident and identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.

Please refer to case number 23-0064168.