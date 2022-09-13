Walter Herbert “Wally” Meagher, Jr., 75 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away following a stroke on September 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD at the exact same time as his beloved wife, Debbie, who also died at the same hospital of unrelated causes.

He was born on December 23, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Walter Herbert Meagher, Sr. and Laverne (Niekamp) Meagher. He was a 1964 graduate of Jennings High School and a 1968 graduate of the University of Missouri St. Louis with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. He later went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from the George Washington University.

In 1968 Wally enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1972. He remained in the U.S. Naval Reserves for another four years. While stationed at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station he made the decision to take a brief job cutting tobacco on a local farm. There he met the love of his life, Deborah Ann Dixon, the farmer’s daughter. They were married on July 7, 1973 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church. They celebrated over 49 years of marriage and welcomed one daughter. After his military service he spent his career as a teacher for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, first at Park Hall Elementary teaching fifth grade and later at Leonardtown High School teaching Social Studies.

Wally was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed “chauffeuring” around his wife and daughter to various activities over the years. He loved cars and driving. He enjoyed owning some exciting cars in his younger days, and while his wife preferred more practical cars as they aged he never lost the joy of being on the open road. Wally was an avid computer and technology buff. He enjoyed tinkering with computers (especially Macintosh computers!) and volunteered for many years with an organization that refurbished and rebuilt old computers for use in schools. He was a longtime fan of the Washington Capitals- he and his wife held season tickets for several years. He enjoyed travel, both locally and around the US. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Gillman (Michael) of Baltimore, MD; his sister, Janet Mittrucker (Dennis) of St. Peters, MO; two grandsons, Patrick and Thomas Gillman; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends for both Wally and his late wife, Debbie on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43972 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636.

