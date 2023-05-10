Walter Manning Meinhardt Sr, 88, of Key Largo, FL, formerly from Brandywine, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Walter was born February 20, 1935, in Brandywine, MD, to the late Henry Alvin Meinhardt and Julianna Manning Meinhardt. He is predeceased by his sister, Selma Warden, and brother Henry Alvin Meinhardt Jr. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy E (Betty) Parker in 1977 with whom he had 5 children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Lund Meinhardt of 43 years. They were married in 1980 after both were widowed in 1977. In the years that followed they enjoyed a very large, blended family. Between them, there are 9 children, 22 Grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his children, Debra Wyvill (Wayne) Naples, FL, Dorothy Crecelius (Dennis) Brandywine, MD, Walter M Meinhardt Jr. (C.C.) Brandywine, MD, Stephen Meinhardt Sr. Brandywine, MD. Gregory Meinhardt Sr (Rachael) Brandywine, MD, Billy Mooney Newport Beach, CA, Mary Brady (Jeff) Brandywine, MD, Elizabeth Herriott (Randy) Brandywine, MD, and Julianne Snight (Bill) Drayden, MD.

After graduating from Gwynn Park High School, Walter enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Barstow, CA and Germany. After returning home he worked with his father and brother in the family business, the Brandywine Garage, that served the Brandywine area’s automotive needs. The business grew and expanded over the years to become Brandywine Companies of which Walter was President.

Walter was involved in many community organizations and served on multiple business and bank boards during his lifetime. He loved God, his family, his community and was a good friend and neighbor. He enjoyed tennis, golf, and playing baseball in his younger years. He liked cutting grass, working with his bobcat, investing in real estate, and playing cards. He had the best smile!

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am, and a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine Road 20613. Interment will follow after the service at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In Lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made in memory of Walter to:

St. Michaels Catholic Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Immanuel United Methodist Church, Cemetary Fund 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Friends of the Baden Library c/o Cindy Williams 29447 Carrie Lee Lane, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.