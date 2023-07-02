Want To Take A Dip In The Anacostia? July 8 Is Your Chance!

WASHINGTON – Since 1971, DMV residents have been unable to swim in the Anacostia River. Severe sewage overflows resulted in bacteria levels that were too high for recreational swimming.

However, the DC Citizen Science Water Monitoring Program and the nonprofit Anacostia Riverkeeper have tracked the progress of clean up levels and, in 2022, found that three of their monitoring sites have passed standards over 90% of the time. This is due to improvements made by DC Water in the past two decades to keep sewage out of the watershed. Since the first phase of this $2.7 billion project in 2018, the River has seen sewage overflows reduced by 90%. The second phase will begin later this year and is expected to see an increase in reduction to 98%.

Because of this, the Anacostia Riverkeeper will be hosting the first sanctioned swim event in over 50 years. It will be held at the Kingman Island Dock, one of the locations in D.C. & Prince George’s County that has shown the most improvement in the past few years.

Registration will be required. There are a few restrictions in place:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

You must be comfortable treading in deep water and able to climb out using a dock ladder.

You must stay within the designated swim area.

You will be given a 20-minute swim slot between 12 – 3 pm.

Additionally, this event is contingent on the weather conditions and water quality results from the day prior. July 22, 2023, will serve as the rain date.

The Anacostia Riverkeeper organization hopes this will be the first of many similar events with the end goal being to have the swim ban lifted.

In the meantime, swimming is still illegal in the Anacostia River unless you are participating in a DC Department of Energy and the Environment-sanctioned special event like this one.

So, if you’re interested, grab your suits and register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/splash-hosted-by-anacostia-riverkeeper-tickets-652082705927

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com