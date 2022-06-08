WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Donald Lee Warrick, Age 33

Donald Lee Warrick

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick, age 33 of Lexington Park.

On May 22, 2022, Warrick violated the conditions of his release, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Warrick is a black male, 5’10” and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at (301) 475-4200 extension 78041 or by email at Andrew.Burgess@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.