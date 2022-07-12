WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Searching For Three Men In St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of three men who have separately left supervision at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown without authorization.

Tyrone Lamont Jackson, age 38 of no fixed address, is wanted for several warrants for Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear and Second-Degree Escape.

Tyrone Lamont Jackson

Robert William Moreland, age 41 of Crownsville, is wanted on warrants for Failure to Appear: DUI and Second-Degree Escape.

Robert William Moreland

Justin Lee Williams, age 30 of California, is wanted on warrants for Failure to Appear and Second-Degree Escape.

Justin Lee Williams

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these men is asked to call Detective First Class Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. 78043 or email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.