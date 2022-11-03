MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Amish Wedding season is upon us and that means it’s important for drivers to keep an eye out for buggies, especially late at night.

The Amish typically hold weddings from the end of October through December. Wedding season starts after the harvest is finished and runs until the severe weather sets it. Wedding celebrations traditionally take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Because the time-frame for weddings is so short, there are frequently multiple weddings held in one day. The celebrations are big events, held at the home of the bride’s family and last all day long. Usually the festivities go on until midnight.

Oftentimes, guests visit multiple celebrations in one day. In areas with a sizeable Amish population that means you could see a lot of extra buggies on the road, especially on 236.

While it’s always a good idea for drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, a big of extra care is in order if you typically drive in Amish country. Please if you travel that road or any with Amish buggies use caution as those buggies carry families many with young children!