Randy Wilkerson to attend Washington College

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach congratulates Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (WRTP) Operator Trainee Randy Wilkerson on being awarded a scholarship from the Chesapeake AWWA ( American Water Works Association), WWOA ( Water Wastewater Operators Association), and CWEA ( Chesapeake Water Environment Association).

As part of this scholarship, Randy will participate in training to gain the insights and knowledge that enable water and wastewater systems personnel to operate their facilities more effectively, safely, and economically. In June, as part of the scholarship, Randy will attend a one-week training course at the Washington College in Chestertown, MD.

At the course’s closing, Randy will be prepared to take the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) Wastewater 5 A Exam to obtain his MDE Operator Class 5 A Certification.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach offers opportunities for continued training and advancement of employees. If you are interested, or know of anyone interested, in working at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant, there is a current opening for employment as a Water Reclamation Treatment Plant Operator Trainee.

Please apply here to join the team!