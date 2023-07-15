Waterfowl Blind Site Licensing Process Now Available For 2023-24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering an online process for Maryland hunters to apply for a 2023-2024 waterfowl blind site license, which reserves a location for a landowner or authorized individual to place a hunting blind.

From July 12 through July 25 at 11:59 p.m., hunters may enter the annual lottery for the opening days of blind site licensing through the department’s Compass licensing portal.

Hunters can register to be entered into a random lottery for a county of their choice. Landowners who would like to license their own property may also enter the same lottery. Lottery entrants will be asked to provide a current email address and phone number where they can be reached in the event of any connection problems.

There is no charge to enter the lottery. Hunters must be Maryland residents and must hold a current Maryland hunting license prior to their appointment to license offshore waterfowl hunting blind sites.

Additional information and important instructions are available on the department’s website. Winners of the lottery will be posted on the department’s website and will be notified by email with the time, date, and virtual meeting link for the meeting. These virtual meetings will begin August 1, and continue during normal business hours. In some counties, appointments will take place on multiple business days.

After the opening days, blind site licensing for all counties will occur by appointment only. Customers may begin making appointments online on August 10 for virtual meetings that will begin August 16. Customers who schedule an appointment will receive an email that includes a virtual meeting link to communicate with Department of Natural Resources staff at the appropriate date and time.