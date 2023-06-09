RIDGE, Md. – On June 8, 2023, around noon, multiple reports came in of a waterspout spotted on St. Jerome Creek in Ridge. There have been no injuries or damage reported.

The National Weather Service was contacted for more information, but nothing was available at this time.

Videos shared with us by one of our viewers show the waterspout swirling on the creek, and the videos have been circulating on social media. It’s a rare sight in this area, and many residents were surprised and awed by the natural phenomenon.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Stay tuned for more information on this interesting event.

Photo by Adam Giffin

