Week Four Of "Slow Down St. Mary's" Initiative Results In 372 Traffic Stops

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Week Four of “Slow Down St. Mary’s,” a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues.

We are committed to changing driver behaviors and saving lives. We appreciate your commitment to this as well. Please remind your friends and family to drive safely and follow the laws and speed limits so everyone can get home safely.

Listed below are the reasons for the stops for week four as well as the grand totals (so far…) since “Slow Down St. Mary’s” began.

WEEK 4 – 9/11/23 – 9/17/23 SPEEDING – 329 CELL PHONE USE – 2 RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 13 UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 4 MOVE OVER LAW – 2 OTHER – 20 SCHOOL BUS – 2 TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 372 REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 22 WARNINGS WRITTEN- 47 TOTAL TICKETS – 436

TOTAL NUMBERS FOR ALL FOUR WEEKS: SPEEDING – 1,347 CELL PHONE USE – 85 RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 90 UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 16 MOVE OVER LAW – 20 SCHOOL BUS – 3 OTHER – 217 TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,778 REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED – 94 WARNINGS WRITTEN – 318 TOTAL TICKETS – 2145