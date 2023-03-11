Weekly Recap Of Motor Vehicle Accidents In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – There have been many motor vehicle accidents in southern Maryland over the past week, some of which were fatal or serious injuries. Here is a brief overview of several recent incidents:

On March 5, 2023, at approximately 2:09 a.m., there was a single motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway near St Patricks Drive. The vehicle was overturned off the roadway with two occupants who sustained minor injuries.

Later that evening around 4:40 p.m., there was a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Bayside Road and Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. The collision involved a passenger car and a personal mobility scooter. EMS requested a MEDEVAC.

Then at approximately 7:36 p.m., a serious single-vehicle crash was reported on St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit several trees. All three occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and were ejected. One victim was pronounced deceased later on.

On March 6, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a 2020 Ford Transit 250 delivery van and a 2007 Harley Davidson FXDWG Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle collided in the area of westbound Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Frank Moreland Place. EMS requested a MEDEVAC.

Then around 3:09 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident happened on DeMarr Road in the area of Ellinger Drive. The vehicle was off the roadway and hit a tree. EMS requested a MEDEVAC.

On March 7, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a passenger in a car traveling northbound on Ritchie Marlboro Road died after the car attempted to overtake a second vehicle and struck the rear of a landscaping trailer.

Later that day at around 6:52 p.m., there was a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Brickhouse Road and Southern Maryland Blvd. Two vehicles were involved in the collision with two occupants trapped and multiple injured patients.

On March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:11 a.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Hermanville Road near Green Leaf Road. One vehicle was off the road and hit a Verizon pole. All three occupants were injured and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Charges are pending.

On the same day at approximately 4:44 p.m., there was a report of a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment on the 23100 block of Newtowne Neck Road. Two vehicles collided and one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

On March 10, at approximately 6:56 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Three Notch Road in the area of Oak Crest Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant injured.

Also, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

