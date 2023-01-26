FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later.

“I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”

Her husband was not home, so she took the $6 ticket to a nearby retailer to have it checked for a prize.

The happy wife got confirmation of their Lottery luck!

The retailer gave her a receipt showing the amount of the prize and she went home to show her husband the ticket and receipt.

“Is that real? Stop playing!” is how he recounted his reaction. They’re planning a celebratory dinner and will spend the prize on a trip to visit the husband’s family in Jamaica. “We will have a nice vacation this year,” the husband said.

They generally pick up a few Lottery tickets once a week and plan to continue their routine.

The husband bought this third-tier winning ticket at Sunnybrook Tavern, which is located at 9001 Livingston Road in Ft. Washington.

He won the $50,000 on one line and $7 on another line for matching three white balls.

No one has hit the jackpot, which is set at an estimated annuity of $526 million for tonight’s drawing. The estimated cash option for the Jan. 25 drawing is $284 million.