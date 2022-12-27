William "Billy" Francis Hewitt

SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM 12/23/2022 TO 1/06/2023!

William Francis “Billy” Hewitt, 71 of Callaway, MD passed away suddenly on December 15, 2022 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

He was born on March 18, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to Mary Lillian Johnson Hewitt of Callaway, MD and the late Francis Emmanuel Hewitt.

Billy is a graduate of Little Flower Catholic School and the class of 1970 from St. Mary’s Ryken. He was employed for many years as the vice president of Hewitt Lumber Company. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He took great pride in maintaining his yard and loved putting on a spectacular Christmas light display. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

In addition to his mother, Mary Lillian Hewitt; he is also survived by his children, Heather Schumacher (Jack) of Callaway, MD and his son, William Hewitt (Richard) of Yuma, AZ; his sister, Judi Sterling of Leonardtown, MD; his grandsons, Colton and Hunter Schumacher; and extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by infant son Christopher Francis Hewitt, his former wife, Sharon with whom he maintained a lasting bond of friendship and his brother, Robert “Bobby” Hewitt.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Joseph Sileo at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic School, 20410 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634 and the Second District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

