William Clarence (Bud) Greenwell, Jr., 60 years old, of Leonardtown, MD departed this earth for his Heavenly home on October 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Born September 18, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD to William Clarence Greenwell, Sr. and Margaret Rose Greenwell (Gray) of Leonardtown, MD. Brother of Charles Greenwell (deceased) (Carrie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Freddie Greenwell (Ruth) of Mechanicsville MD, and Kimberly Greenwell (PJ Joy) of Leonardtown, MD. Uncle of Brandy Lopshire (Joy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Joy of Leonardtown, MD, Austin, Abbie, and Allison Greenwell of Leonardtown, MD, and Sarah and Jenny Davis of Mechanicsville, MD.

Bud graduated from Leonardtown High School. Bud was never happier than when he was on the water with a fishing pole in hand or spending time with his family four-wheeling on the family farm. He enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, MD. Bud was a very talented artist and could refurbish anything to make it look brand new.

Bud’s pain and suffering in this life is done but he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from5:00 PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Gillikin officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Freddie Greenwell, PJ Joy, Jason Gray, Blake Gray, Bobby Moran. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Joy, Brandy Lopshire.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to assist with Funeral Expenses.

