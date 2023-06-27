William "Dickie" Richley Norris, Jr.

William Richley “Dickie” Norris, Jr. passed away June 11, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 6, 1929 to the late William Richley and Mary Catherine Norris. On June 8, 1950 Dickie married the love of his life, Mary Delaney Norris. They celebrated almost 73 wonderful years together before her passing on May 28, 2023.

Dickie attended St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic School and Margaret Brent High School before leaving to work the family farm. He enjoyed farming and gardening most his life, and he excelled at it. He also worked many other jobs such as delivery driver, warehouse worker, grocery store clerk, and equipment operator to provide for his family.

A lifelong resident of St Mary’s County, Dickie was loved and respected by his family, friends, and coworkers. He was a genuine nice person. He was the father of nine children and proudly boasted about all of them. Despite his large family Dickie made time for everyone. His second love was getting on the water with his boat. He had an affinity for the water and especially enjoyed countless fishing and crabbing trips with his family and friends. He also took great pride in his grilling skills. He enjoyed grilling fresh fish that he caught with some corn on the cob. He especially enjoyed having family eat a meal he cooked.

He was a long-time member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church and a past-member of St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau.

Dickie is survived by his children: Cathy Creech (Eddie) of Benham, KY, Vicky Russell (Carl) of Warminster PA, Becky Tennyson (Thomas) of Great Mills, MD, Barbara Tennyson (Donnie) of Hollywood, MD, Billy Norris (Wendy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Norris (Shawna) of Mechanicsville, MD, Debbie Karr of Clements, MD, Sue Ryce (Johnny) of Clements, MD, and Steven Norris of Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren; his sisters, Delores Wheeler and Betty Jean Guy; and his brothers: John Abell Norris, Charles Norris, and Georgie Norris.

In addition to his parents, William and Mary Catherine Norris and his wife, Mary Delaney Norris, he is also preceded in death by an infant son, his brothers, Robert Norris (Bobby) and Phillip Norris; and his grandsons, Kevin Tennyson and John Ryce III.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Andrew Norris, Brian Dunlap, John Ryce, Jr., Steven Norris, Jr., Scott Tennyson, Bob Norris, Eric Creech, and Daniel Norris. Richie Creech, grandson, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 628, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.