William Dunbar Boyd II, 77, a physician for 40 years in St. Mary’s County, died February 6, 2023. Born in Washington DC, he was the son of William D. Boyd, Sr. MD, and Lorraine Agnes Noonan Boyd. In 1948, the family moved to their farm in Chaptico, where he was known as “Mansie.”

At Ryken High School, he led their undefeated basketball team to the 1963 County championship, with a league-high 304 points, and was rated by The Washington Post as “the top basketball player” among Maryland small schools. He later earned a B.S at the University of Maryland, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Carmel “Duffy” Onofrio. They shared 54 years of marriage, living on the family farm, Hazlehurst.

A 4th-generation graduate of the George Washington University (School of Medicine) in 1971, he devoted his career to the care of the local community. He pioneered the implementation of diagnostic nuclear medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital, believing that rural patients deserved access to healthcare then only available in the city. He also served the hospital as Chief of Staff, on the Board of Directors, and as County Medical Examiner.

He also spent his time tending to the family farm, and serving on the Board of Directors at St. Mary’s Ryken, with 7th District Optimists, the DeLaBrooke Foxhounds W, the St. Mary’s Historical Society, and the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

He is survived by his wife; his children: Amber, of Pasadena MD, Michael (Jennifer), of Huntsville AL, Hannah Schartiger (Chris), of Portland OR; five grandchildren: Shelby Miller, Abigail Boyd, Regan Boyd, Maggie Boyd, and Cameron Schartiger; his siblings: Dr. James Boyd (Jennifer), and Lorraine “Bunny” Brewer (Rick), both of St. Mary’s County.

Dr. Boyd is predeceased by his son, William D Boyd, III (Willie), his sister, Mary Evelyn Boyd-Crickmer, and his parents.

Pallbearers for the service will be Matt Assenmacher, Joseph Boyd, John R. Brewer, Kent Knott, Chris Schartiger, and Garrett Sterling.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10th from 5-7 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, with funeral services on Saturday, February 11 at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, Mechanicsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Ryken High School, attn: Boyd Memorial (22600 Camp Calvert Rd., Leonardtown MD 20650), or the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry, PO Box 97, Chaptico, MD 20621.

