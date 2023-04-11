William Edward Hileman, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 3, 2023, in Leonardtown, MD.

William was born on November 15, 1936, in Terra Alta, WV to the late William Hileman and the late Marie Plum Hileman.

In 1957, he married his beloved wife, Jessica. Together they were blessed with four children, Teresa M. Smego (James), William Todd Hileman (Melinda), Karen Lyn Cianflocco, and Mary LuAnn Sawyer (Jeff).

He worked at Capital Power Plant, ultimately retiring in 1993 as a General Foreman after more than 31 years of dedicated service. In his free time, William enjoyed fishing especially on the Chesapeake Bay. When wintering in Florida, he started fresh water fishing in Lake Okeechobee. He enjoyed listening to country/western music, especially, Charlie Pride, Hank Williams, and Patsy Cline.

He is survived by his wife, his children and their spouses, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and his sister, Peggy and many extended family members and friends.

William is predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Mitchell Hileman and Franklin Hileman, his sisters Anna and Betty, and his son-in-law Sam Cianflocco.

Family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for a Memorial Gathering from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William’s name may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.