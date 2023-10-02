William Edward Lavender (Bill) of Leonardtown, MD left his earthly life to be with his Lord on September 20, 2023, at the age of 94 years.

Bill was born in Washington, D.C. on October 11, 1928. His parents were Leona Mae Potter Lavender and Charles William Lavender. His siblings were Gladys Lavender Guy, Dorothy Lavender, and Charles William Lavender, Jr., all who predeceased him.

Bill lived for years on Saint George Island. After high school he learned the trades of carpentry and brick laying. Being employed with Dobry Construction Company and Duke and Frazier, Inc. over the years. Bill left his mark on many of the homes and professional buildings in St. Mary’s County. Some years later, he became a civil service employee and spent many years working at Webster Field in Saint Inigoes, MD as a woodcraftsman-retiring in 1995.

After retirement, Bill continued his love for woodworking in his shop with his hobbies-duck carving, decoy crafting, and model boat building. He also enjoyed recreational activities on the water. He continuously could be seen riding his John Deere and keeping his landscape in prestige condition to match the neighboring Breton Bay Golf Course.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Dudley Lavender, whom he married on June 14, 1958 at St. George Island Methodist Church; his sons, Bruce Lavender and his wife, Susan, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Keith Lavender and his wife, Jo, of St. George Island; and a daughter, Jane Knott and her husband, Guy, of Leonardtown, MD. Bill has been blessed with two grandchildren, Matthew Lavender-Knott and MacKenzie Mead; plus three great grands, Colie Bateman, Connor Lavender-Knott, and the newest family member one year old, Evelyn Brooke Wimberly.

After his physical health issues slowed Bill down to a much lower gear, he enjoyed reading, puzzling, and bird watching-and of course spending time with his loving family. Bill was a member of St. George Island Methodist Church and the Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Benner and his medical group and all the physicians of the Shah Medical Associates and staff for their kind, professional services shown to Bill for so many years.

Bill spent the last month of his earthly life at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s after being discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital. Our thanks and appreciation go out tremendously to the doctors, nurses, and the fine staff members of both organizations for their love, kindness, and services.

The family is also grateful for the help and support of a long-time friend, Beth Cargill Reece.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bruce Lavender, Keith Lavender, Matthew Lavender-Knott, Glenn Guy, Mark Guy, and Christopher Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Knott and MacKenzie Mead.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: First Saints Community Church, P.O. Box 95, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Services and interment will be held at St. George Island United Methodist Church on Friday, September 29, 2023. Visitation from 10 am to noon. Followed by funeral services at noon.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.