William Joseph Price, 66, of Oakville, MD was called home on January 04, 2023 after losing his battle to pancreatic cancer. He was born June 20, 1956 to the late Dorothy Lucille “Ceil” Price and John Ignatius “Tim” Price.

William Joe, as he was affectionately called, was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School system and made his living doing construction and manual labor. He lived a simple life that was full of joy and laughter. He was a people person who was always ready with a quick-witted comment. And, he was always ready to jump in his Ford truck and lend a helping hand. When he wasn’t working, William Joe enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboys football games, drinking a cold Coors Light, playing the lottery, and spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings John “Iggie” Price (Doris), Charles “Blue” Price (Carolyn), Janet Price, Joyce Price, and Florence Price; children Cecelia Thomas, Priscilla Thomas, William Kuykendall, and Stephanie Clark; goddaughter Nia Price; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers David Lee Price and James Aloysius Price.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD, followed by a repast at Bowles Farms in Clements, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.