William Lawrence Wignall, Jr., 75, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on August 31, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On November 7, 1947, William was born to the late William and Emma Wignall in Washington, DC.

After graduating from Oxon Hill High School in 1966, he worked in The United States Air Force as part of the Vietnam War Effort. During his service with The United States Air Force, he rose to the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the military he worked for the Kodax Company in Washington, DC. Later, William (“Larry”) worked as a groundskeeper for Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and retired in 2016.

While retired, he had time to enjoy bird watching and spending time outside as he was a nature enthusiast.

William was predeceased by his parents, William and Emma Wignall. He was also predeceased by his sister, Emma Louise Walls. He is survived by his nephews Michael Walls (wife Rhonda) of Hollywood, MD and Mark Walls (wife Dawn) of Versailles, MO; his nieces, Marcia Walls-Beitzell (husband Mark) of Biglersbille, PA, and Marysa Dixon (husband Leo) of Aquasco, MD. He is also survived by 11 great nephews and great nieces and 1 great-great niece. As well as many friends who will all miss him very much.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s County Hospice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD