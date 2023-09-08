William Riley Davis III, 82, of Oxon Hill, MD, peacefully passed away on September 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On October 6, 1940, William was born to William and Esther Davis in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Army and served for four years. He then worked for RCA in New Jersey before returning to Pennsylvania. In 1964 he became a ramp service agent for National Airlines in Washington, DC. Over the course of 37+ years, he worked in various departments and through mergers also worked for Pan Am World Airways and Delta Airlines. He retired as a customer service agent from Delta Airlines in January 2002. He enjoyed having 6 Saturdays and 1 Sunday for 21+ years.

In 1962, he met his future wife, Sandra Davis, at the bank where Sandy was working. They eloped on December 21, 1963, and had a church wedding on June 1, 1964. They went on to have three children, James Davis of Hebron, KY, Edward Davis (Sherrie) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Shari Purnell (Cris) of Waldorf, MD.

Through the years, William was a member of the Masons, Shriners, various bowling leagues, and the Oxon Hill Little League. He enjoyed coaching baseball when his children were young, bowling, golf, watching sports, and doing crossword puzzles and word finds.

William was predeceased by his beloved wife, his parents, and sister Ann White. He is survived by his three children and his grandchildren, Laura Gatman, Colin Davis (Tamara), Brianna Parker (Chandler), Riley Davis, Matthew Davis, Andrew Davis, and Shane Purnell. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren and many friends.

The family will receive friends on September 9, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Internment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, New Kensington, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

