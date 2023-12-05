William Rogers, USN (Ret), 84, passed away November 22, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 17, 1939 in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late William Rogers and Elise Mae Hindle. While his sister Joan Slater preceded him in death, his brother Steve Rogers and his wife Rita still reside in Massachusetts. Will is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Ila, his three children Becky Edwards (Spouse Michael), William Rogers, and Linda Werner (Spouse Randy). He is also a grandfather of Tyler, Ashley, Lauren, and Kyle as well as a great grandfather to Delilah and Jameson.

His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, restoring cars and was an avid chess player. Will retired after 24 years of active duty as a member of the United States Navy. He was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans Unit 26, as well as a lifelong member of the NRA and Sanners Lake Sportsmans Club. One of his proudest achievements was being able to be part of the Flyer replica for the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was a very generous and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a service of remembrance led by the Disabled American Veterans starting at 4:30pm followed by Navy military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Unit 26. www.davch26stmarysmd.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.