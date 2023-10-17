BOWIE, Md. – A $100,008 Lottery prize is a lot of money, but a player from Upper Marlboro who won that amount generally doesn’t start paying attention to the national jackpot games until they have another three or four zeros in the mix.

“I play when the jackpot is high, when it gets close to the billion mark,” said the Prince George’s County player. He won a $100,000 Powerball prize on a ticket bought when the jackpot was well in excess of $1.5 billion.

“I’m interested in the big money,” said the winner, who describes his demeanor as low-key. Although a nine- or 10-digit prize eluded him, his six-digit prize was enough to get him thinking about playing more often. Asked if he was planning a change, he simply said, “I’m not sure.”

Recent jackpot hits beyond Maryland’s borders have put the Powerball and Mega Millions top prizes back in the eight-digit range — $49 million and $69 million, respectively — but the lucky man plans to start playing again after they grow back into gargantuan fortunes.

In the meantime, he’ll work on growing his winnings by investing, he said, noting that interest rates are such that he can anticipate 5% to 6% returns.

He bought the hot ticket at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, in Bowie.