Dawn Marie Keen

FRIENDSHIP, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred in the 200 block of Friendship Road. The incident involved an adult male victim who was on a riding lawnmower when he was approached by a suspect wielding a kitchen knife. Investigation revealed that the suspect chased the victim, who feared for his life.

The suspect was identified as Dawn Marie Keen, a 44-year-old resident of Friendship, Maryland. She barricaded herself inside her house and threatened to stab anyone who entered. After hours of negotiations and with the assistance of the Quick Response Team, Keen was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries during the incident. Keen was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

