Woman Dragged And Thrown From Moving Vehicle After Jewelry Robbery In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, Md. – On June 13, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person being thrown from a vehicle in the area of Solomons Island Road and Jewell Road in Dunkirk.

According to investigation reports, an adult female victim was inside her vehicle when she was approached by two suspects who arrived in a black Acura sedan. The suspects were described as black males in their early 20s. One has a thin build with short dreads, while the other is described as “pudgy.”

The suspect initially started a friendly conversation with the victim but then ripped a necklace off of her neck when she looked away. The victim pursued the suspect back to his vehicle and attempted to retrieve the necklace. As the two struggled over the necklace, the vehicle started to drive away, dragging the victim along. The victim was eventually flung from the vehicle as it continued to drive away. The victims’ injuries are unknown at this time.

Southern District detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

