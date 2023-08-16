Woman Fills Up Tank And Pockets With $100,000 Scatch-Off Win

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – A 70-year-old Prince George’s County woman scratched her way to a $100,000 top-prize win playing the Maryland Riches scratch-off game. The lucky lady was filling her car up with gas a few weeks ago, when she decided to purchase a Lottery ticket.

The winner, who doesn’t play Lottery often, is very glad she decided to buy a $10 Maryland Riches scratch-off last month while pumping gas at Kentland Shell in Hyattsville. She played the game once she got home. And, to her surprise, it was a $100,000 winner.

“I had to sit down and get myself together,” said the Bowie resident. “I wasn’t convinced until I scanned it the next day.”

After the revelation of her big win, the loving grandmother did not tell a soul and hid her ticket in a safe place. She didn’t even tell her husband, who accompanied her to the Lottery Claim Center in Baltimore to claim the prize.

“You know, she didn’t tell me until a few days ago,” shared the winner’s husband. “She just said, ‘we have to go to Baltimore to claim a Lottery prize’.”

When claiming the prize, the winner said to Lottery Officials that she plans to put her winnings into her savings. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off ticket, the Kentland Shell at 7777 Landover Road in Hyattsville will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

This is the second top-prize claimed on the Maryland Riches game that launched in March. There are seven $100,000 top prizes remaining, twenty-two $10,000 prizes and many more unclaimed prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.