HUNTINGTOWN, Md – On August 27, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m., an off duty officer reported a woman was accidentally shot transferring a firearm on Ponds Wood Road in the area of Sunrise Drive.

Units responded to the scene and reported the woman was shot while transferring firearms and one went off and shot the woman in her right upper thigh.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC to the scene. A landing zone was established for the patient and was flown to Capital Regional Medical Center.

It was reported that the incident was accidental. We will provide updates as they become available.

