MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 1, 2023 at approximately 9:36 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on northbound Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road.

Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles in the roadway including a truck pulling a camper and one vehicle in the woods. EMS evaluated the occupants on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for a 58-year-old female patient.

Firefighters established a landing zone in an open field at Lettie M Dent Elementary School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

MSPAC Trooper 7 flew the patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment. Multiple care refusals were signed on the scene.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

