Woman Injured After Being Struck By U-Haul Vehicle In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 21, 2023 at approximately 1:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Great Mills Road in the area of Westbury Boulevard.

Crews arrived and found a U-Haul vehicle involved and a female pedestrian lying in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. The driver of the U-Haul remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC but was unavailable due to weather. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

