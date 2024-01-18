WALDORF, Md. – A woman was injured early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Waldorf, according to authorities.

On January 18, 2024, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on October Place in the area of Ignatius Court. A 911 caller stated she clipped a woman with her car.

Crews arrived to find the 24-year-old woman suffering from hip and knee injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported her to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for care.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

