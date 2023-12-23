Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle On Three Notch Road 

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Decemeber 22, 2023 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Three Notch Road in the area of Airport View Drive.

Crews arrived to find the truck involved and a female pedestrian suffering from injuries. The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported her to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

