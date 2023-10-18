HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 18, 2023 at approximately 2:38 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hollywood Road near Tin Top Hill Lane for a serious single motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle overturned with one occupant injured. The occupant was able to self-extricate from the vehicle upon arrival. EMS evaluated the female patient and transported her to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com