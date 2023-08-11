WALDORF, Md. – On August 7 at 11:02 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a woman who had possibly been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking out of an apartment building on Gallery Place with another person when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds from a firearm.

The victim, an adult female, was struck by what appeared to be shrapnel; she was transported to a hospital.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Singh at 301-609-6471. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

