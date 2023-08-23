Woman Steals Over $1,000 Worth Of Items From Charlotte Hall Walgreens

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the subject pictured went into the Walgreens in Charlotte Hall. Once in the store, the female placed multiple items in the bag seen on her shoulder, and then exited the store, failing to pay for any items.

The suspect was last seen walking towards the Wendy’s parking lot.

The total loss to the store is over $1,000.00

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy B. Salas #358 at Bianca.Salas@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8160. Case #44104-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 3:52 PM, a subject entered the Walgreens in Charlotte Hall and fled with stolen items.