FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in Fort Washington.

The victim is 27-year-old Katelin Rodriguez of Fort Washington.

On November 28, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rodriguez was driving northbound on Indian Head Highway when she stopped and exited her vehicle in order to remove an item that was laying in the roadway.

A second driver heading northbound struck Rodriguez shortly after she had exited her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0058079.