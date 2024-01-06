Woman Struck By Vehicle In Front Of California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On January 6, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in front of Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a woman in the parking lot with injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assessed the patient and subsequently transported her to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

