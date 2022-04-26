HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Today at approximately 11:17 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire at 24676 Old Three Notch Road.

The caller reported smoke and fire is visible.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the fire in the kitchen of the two-story split foyer home.

One female patient reportedly sustained burn injuries from the incident.

The patient was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was first requested to the scene, and firefighters determined the fire was started by the oven.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

