MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a woman is being taken to a trauma center after sustaining serious injuries following a building’s partial collapse.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. on August 4, first responders were dispatched to the 28000 block of Woodburn Hill Road for reports of a structural collapse at an apartment building with potential injuries.

Police arrived first on the scene and located a female trapped from an interior portion of the roof which had collapsed.

The female was the only patient believed to be inside the building at the time of the collapse.

A Medevac helicopter from the Maryland State Police was requested to make the transport, however the vehicle was grounded due to poor weather conditions.

The patient was transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center by ambulance with what was considered by EMS to be life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being examined by a structural utility team.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

