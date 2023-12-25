Woman Trapped And Injured After Serious ATV Crash On Christmas Day

LUSBY, Md. – A 29-year-old woman was transported to a local trauma center after a serious ATV crash in Calvert County.

On December 25, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the scene of the incident in the area of the 11500 block of Tomahawk Trail. Upon arrival, crews discovered an overturned ATV in a ditch about 150 feet off the roadway. The sole occupant of the ATV was trapped underneath going in and out of consciousness.

Firefighters quickly worked to free the rider and transferred her to EMS for evaluation. Due to head injuries, a MEDEVAC was requested. Firefighters established a landing zone at Chesapeake Ranch Airport, awaiting the arrival of Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived but was canceled after the consultation and the 29-year-old female was transported by ground to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the ATV crash.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

