Women's Basketball Stumbles In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PR – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (8-4) tipped off their first game of the Puerto Rico Clasico against Knox College (8-3). The Seahawks started fast, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch. Knox came out on top, 76-55.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks and Prairie Fire played a fast paced first quarter with the Seahawks holding a three point edge at the end of it. Sam Blaylock hit two three pointers and Amira Whitaker contributed six points, including a jump shot to give St. Mary’s a three pointer cushion to begin the second quarter. The Seahawks shot an impressive 52% from the field.
- The game took a complete 180 degree turn in the second quarter in terms of the tempo. The Seahawks and Prairie Fire combined for just 19 second quarter points. St. Mary’s took a four point lead into the locker room. Olivia Liszt hit two three pointers and Stephanie Howell chipped in four points to round out the Seahawks second quarter scoring.
- The Prairie Fire took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game half way through the third quarter. Knox would lead by as much as seven and took a three point lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation. The Seahawks had six different point scorers in the quarter. Sam Blaylock and Melanie Aguilar scored the final five points of the quarter to keep the Seahawks within striking distance.
- Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Knox got red hot and they got ice cold. Knox shot over 60% from the field and outscored St. Mary’s 26-8 in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks converted on just 3-18 field goal attempts. Despite the offensive struggles, Olivia Liszt continued to be a bright spot for the St. Mary’s squad. Liszt shot 50% from the field and from behind the arc in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock and Olivia Liszt each contributed 12 points.
- Stephanie Howell and Amira Whitaker both recorded eight points and seven rebounds.
- Nine different Seahawks recorded a point in the contest.
.Up Next
- Dec. 19 | 10:00AM | vs. Chatham | San Juan, Puerto Rico
